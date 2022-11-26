CM Dhami Expresses Gratitude Towards PM Modi For Allocation Of Houses In Uttarakhand

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi for approving 18602 additional houses in the state.

The Chief Minister said, "Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, unprecedented works of development are being done in Uttarakhand."

"The state government is trying its best to ensure the implementation of the development plans on the ground. There is an effort to take the benefits of development to the person standing at the last end," he further added.

It may be noted that Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had requested to allocate additional targets under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Gramin. In April 2022, the Chief Minister had also written a letter.

Appreciating the efforts of the Uttarakhand government to achieve the target of the scheme in a time-bound manner, an additional target of 18602 houses has now been allocated by the Center in Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Rural. —ANI