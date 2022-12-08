CII Organise Session On EPR Registration For Plastic Waste Management For Industries

Dehradun (The Hawk): CII Uttarakhand State Council organised a virtual session on EPR (Extended Producer Responsibility) Registration for plastic waste management at CPCB (Central Pollution Control Board) Portal today. The objective of the session was to guide, sensitize and support industries in the State for registration and preparation of EPR Action plan as mandated by Uttarakhand Pollution Control Board.

Ms Sonia Garg, Chairperson, CII Uttarakhand apprised participants on the recent order issued by Uttarakhand Pollution Control Board regarding immediate cancellation of consent to operate for industries not registered on CPCB portal under Plastic Waste Management Act 2016 & order passed by High Court of Uttarakhand. She apprised that going forward all industries must be compliant to run their businesses and it is important that industries start their process of registering at the CPCB portal.

Mr Kartik Singhal, Consultant & other experts explained the step-by-step process of registering at the portal and gave a live demonstration to participating industries. Queries raised by industries regarding whether they are falling under the purview of order or not, in case of third-party packaging/labelling who will be responsible, clarity on producer/brand owner, registration of industry having plants at more that 1 state, liability of organisation using basic plastic packaging among others were well addressed.

The session was well attended by around 200 industries from across the state including all industrial clusters at Dehradun, Haridwar, Pantnagar, Sitarganj, Rudrapur & Roorkee.