CEC Rajiv Kumar has been invited to observe the elections in Nepal as an international observer

New Delhi (The Hawk): The Election Commission of Nepal has invited Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar to participate as an international observer in their upcoming elections.

On November 20, Nepal will hold elections to fill 550 seats in the seven Provincial Assemblies and 275 seats in the Federal Parliament.

From November 18 to November 22, Kumar will serve as the head of a delegation of ECI officials in Nepal, the polling organisation announced on Thursday.

Kumar would travel to polling places in Kathmandu and the surrounding region.

Members of other polling organisations are invited to participate in the EC's comparable international election visitors programme so they can observe India's Lok Sabha and assembly elections firsthand.

