CBI summons Kejriwal: Punjab minister Cheema defends excise policy

Jalandhar: On Sunday, Harpal Singh Cheema, a minister for the state of Punjab, defended Delhi's excise policy, for which Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was summoned to be questioned by the CBI.

The Finance Minister of Punjab has criticised the BJP-led national government for "targeting" the AAP leader, claiming that the BJP is afraid of Delhi's Chief Minister's "rising popularity."

The same programme, according to Cheema (who also oversees Excise), increased spirits tax receipts by 41% in Punjab.—Inputs from Agencies