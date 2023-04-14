CBI summons Kejriwal in excise policy scam case; AAP charges conspiracy

New Delhi: Last month, Arvind Kejriwal's former deputy Manish Sisodia was arrested in connection with an excise policy scam case, and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said on Friday that Kejriwal would be questioned by the agency on April 16.

Officials from the CBI have stated that Kejriwal has been summoned to appear at the agency's headquarters on Sunday at 11 AM in his capacity as a witness in the case.

Kejriwal will meet with the agency this coming Sunday, which has been labelled a "conspiracy" by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).—Inputs from Agencies