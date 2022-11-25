CBI has filed the first charge sheet in the Delhi excise policy scandal

New Delhi (The Hawk): The first charge sheet in the Delhi excise policy scam, in which Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is one of the defendants, was filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday.

Sisodia is now the primary suspect in the FIR filed by the CBI. Sections 120-B (Criminal Conspiracy) and 477-A (Falsification of Accounts) of the IPC are the subject of the FIR filed by the CBI.

Sisodia is accused of giving liquor industry executives an exemption worth Rs 30 crore. The licence holders allegedly received extensions at their discretion. By breaking the excise rules, the policy regulations were created.

Additionally, it claimed that Sisodia and a few other liquor barons were actively involved in managing and transferring the ill-gotten gains obtained from the holders of liquor licences to the public employees named as defendants in the lawsuit.

The FIR, which IANS has access to, stated that Manish Sisodia, the deputy chief minister of Delhi, Arva Gopi Krishna, the then-commissioner (excise), Anand Tiwari, the then-deputy commissioner (excise), and Pankaj Bhatnagar, the assistant commissioner (excise), "were instrumental in recommending and taking decisions pertaining to excise policy for the year 2021–22 without approval of competent authority with an

The CBI has so far detained two people in relation to the case.

(Inputs from Agencies)