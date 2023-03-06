  • Today is: Monday, March 6, 2023
CBI examines Rabri Devi in land for jobs scam case

New Delhi: Officials from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) visited the home of former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi in Patna on Monday to question her as part of their "further probe" into the land for jobs scam case.

They assured that there was no raid or search underway.

They said that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had already filed its charge sheet in the case and that the special court had called the accused, including former Railways Minister Lalu Prasad and his family members, on March 15.—Inputs from Agencies

