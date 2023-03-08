Building explosion investigation expertise: Bangla Home Minister

Dhaka: A huge explosion tore through a building in Bangladesh on Wednesday, killing at least 17 people, and Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan said the government has the necessary resources to conduct an inquiry and that the results will be made public.

On Tuesday, an explosion rocked the densely populated Gulistan neighbourhood of Old Dhaka, killing at least 17 and wounding over 100.

After visiting the blast scene on Wednesday, Khan told reporters that members of bomb disposal units, along with police, army, and fire service personnel, will undertake the investigation.—Inputs from Agencies