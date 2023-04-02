Soumitra Bose

New Delhi (The Hawk): Buddies Now...Bum Chums they are now intrinsically aligned with each other: Current Congress reviver in Karnataka D Shiv Kumar + Ex-Karnataka CM Dharam Singh. Both together now are putting up united, joint public shows in front of the masses of all hues in the state evincing 'united like rock in Karnataka to remove 40%-Commission Government of the state with the people-benefitting Congress Government in Karnataka'. To achieve this to the fullest, they are united like rock otherwise they are daggers drawn with each other, quip partypeople cynically, determined to wipe out the Congress fossil-like in to the history. To the people of Karnataka, both are known to be always engaged in outsmarting each other in very public showing to them the Congress is disunited, faction-ridden and hence, not trust worthy as they will not be able to deliver goods to the state or to its people in any way. Thus, BJP is better. Realising their temperament, the above titans have unified now projecting a united Congress for the all round welfare of Karnataka, its people of all hues for all occassions. And indeed, its having a +ve effect on the Kannadigas evident in the pre-poll surveys in the state evince, Congress coming to power in the state with ease with thumping majority. The "buddies now" --- Dharam and Shiv Kumar --- are diligently maintaining that tempo all out consciously to continue to be on the right side of the masses of all hues in the state.