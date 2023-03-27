Brother of mafia-politician Atiq Ahmed hauled to Naini jail; court appearance on Tuesday

Prayagraj: After long road rides from two separate jails, alleged gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Khalid Azim alias Ashraf were taken to the Naini jail here, amid accusations that the former Samjwadi Party legislator would be assassinated in an encounter along the route.

On Tuesday, they will be brought before a court in this city in connection with the 2006 kidnapping of Umesh Pal, a witness in the murder case of BSP Lawmaker Raju Pal. Umesh Pal was slain in an attack last month. The verdict will most likely be announced during the day as well.

Cars carrying TV crews, his sister Ayesha Noori, and attorneys followed the police cavalcade that carried Atiq Ahmed out of the Sabarmati Prison in Ahmedabad at 5:30 p.m.—Inputs from Agencies