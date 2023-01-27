British Sikh engineer wins PM Rishi Sunak’s award for low-cost invention

London: An energy-efficient manual washing machine designed by a British Sikh engineer for low-income communities around the world was recognised with the Points of Light Award from Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. The engineer was motivated to create the machine after participating in volunteer work in India.

For his hand-cranked machine invention that can be used in areas without electricity, Navjot Sawhney, who started his washing machine project about four years ago, received recognition.

Sawhney referred to the experience of receiving the award from Sunak, which was announced earlier this month, as "surreal." Sunak had commended Sawhney for his "ingenuity and compassion."—Inputs from Agencies