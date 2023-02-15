Britain's Queen Camilla chooses crown without Kohinoor for Coronation

London: For her Coronation on May 6 with King Charles III, Buckingham Palace declared that Camilla, the Queen Consort of Britain, would prefer a crown without the colonial-era Kohinoor diamond, which India claims as theirs.

Since one of the world's largest cut diamonds now adorns the crown of Queen Elizabeth II's mother, Elizabeth the Queen Mother, Camilla's choice of the Queen Mary Crown for the coronation may only have a replica of the original.

On Tuesday, the palace announced that the Queen Mary Crown had been taken from the Tower of London and will be repurposed for the May 6 event, where it would be adorned with jewels honouring Queen Elizabeth II.— Inputs from Agencies