Break is not a hindrance in career

The career world has changed a lot after the pandemic. There have also been changes in the career values ​​and attitudes of Millennials and Generation Z. Now developing your skills is an essential step to jump into the job field and not just depend on hard work or dedication. As for myself, in the beginning of my career, I used to get so engrossed in work that my kidneys started getting affected.

For this reason, I sat quietly for a few months, then read and listened to CEOs from all over the world. It gave me a new perspective. Me Learned to think properly. And new avenues opened up for me. Always ask yourself why are you working? Where do you want to reach? In the current career environment, companies also want the well-being of their employees. Because, this is also the way to better productivity and better achievements for you as many successful startups are witness to it. That's why 'career break' is also being taken as a strategy in the path of a good career.

As revealed in a survey. 70 percent of the young employees surveyedbelieved that taking a break before starting a job after college would better prepare them for the job. And in another survey, 69 per cent of people who left a job and started working again after a period of time believed that this helped them to get a new perspective. treasure trove of hidden talent The good thing is that the attitude of the job world towards career break is also changing. Camilla Han Ho, product head of LinkedIn, considers it a storehouse of hidden talent.

In a social media article, she cites a study that found that 46 percent Hiring managers used to believe that people taking career breaks are actually a talent pool that has yet to be tapped. That is, a view is also being formed that a few months or years away from work does not mean lack of skill or training in the candidate. Perhaps this is the reason why 79 per cent of employers in a global survey said they have no problem hiring a candidate with a career gap. important thing after the break The problem comes when you are not confident about your career break.They do not exist.

Approach your career break with a positive and confident attitude as the attitudes of the employers have changed. As Nandita Gurjar, former HR head at Infosys, says in an interview to a newspaper, if your first job in your resume was for four-five years and during the career break, you took courses or training to enhance your skills. If there are, it is also seen from a completely different positive perspective. That's why during the period of career break, definitely do something that will be useful in your time.Shows the good use of. In starting the job again, definitely enter the skills and courses learned in the CV. If the break was due to some personal responsibility, list the soft skills you gained from that experience.

Make sure to mention it in your cover letter and prepare an answer about it in the interview. How to answer in interview There are definitely three doubts in the mind of the employer regarding your career break. Firstly, why did you take a break? What if others leave this job as well? and the third during the break How did you use Y? It would be appropriate to answer why honestly. But here don't just tell about the reason for a long time, but cleverly take your answer towards your utility for the future company. In this also solve the second doubt of the employer that what you have learned during this period. Mention any new courses, freelance work, etc. and how that experience will be useful to your potential employer. The concern that you will leave this job for a better paying job offer, in response to this you will have to express That you haven't made a career comeback to make up for a lag in salary.

Express your desire to join the company and why you want to join this company. For this, you should take information about the functioning of the company. how long is a career break The duration of your career break affects your career comeback. Therefore it is important to know how long a career break should be. However, it also depends on the reason for taking the break. For example, if you have decided to take a break for a long course, the duration of the course The break till completion is justified.

Similarly, if you are taking a break for the purpose of mental health, burnout or taking a new perspective, then a break of three to four months will be considered a lot. It also matters that for how many days you will be able to stay without job and salary. some preparation required If you believe in those who give a comma to their career, then financial responsibilities should not be affected during this time. So if you are taking a career break for any reason, then first see how you will manage the expenses during this period. for the duration of the break Save an emergency fund. See the account of family monthly expenses and keep their source ready. For this, freelance projects or work will help you and give you proper flexibility to use your expenses and career break properly.

—Vijay Garg / The Hawk