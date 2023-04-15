Soumitra Bose

New Delhi (The Hawk): Both Bimbos / Brats / Brags / Braggadocio...Bs = Gautam Adani, Mukesh Dhirubhai Ambani. Both now focus of nationwide, internatiôal storm/s in the sense, both "control", "monopolise", "dominate", "assert" Narendra Modi though there's no 100% foolproof, not even a fraction of it in fact so far, relating to it except, "according to reliable sources", "according to authoritative sources", "highly placed sources" etc which, strictly speaking, do not matter much in context of here, aver knowledgable officers not willing to be named. But that doesn't matter to the critics of Adani-Ambani, both are subjected to "deep blames of monopolising all sectors; between them, Adani is in to many whether he has experience in them or not". Along with them is Amitabh Bachchan, a common face in almost all ads seen these days: Another glaring example of "monopoly", say ad-world insiders. But the "super brats are said to be Adani-Ambani, with, Amitabh, 3As or 3 Eekka = Omnipotent, Omniscient, Ubiquitous". Bimbos thus...Well...