Border dispute: Amit Shah's meeting with Maharashtra, Karnataka CMs draws attention

Bengaluru (The Hawk): On Wednesday evening, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to meet with the Chief Ministers of Karnataka and Maharashtra to discuss the border dispute between the two states.

This is the first time the Center has weighed in on the issue. The Supreme Court is currently considering the maintainability of the border dispute, which is expected to occur shortly.

The impetus for Home Minister Shah's initiative was a delegation of Maharashtra parliamentarians requesting his assistance. At 1.30 p.m., Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will depart from Hubballi Airport for the nation's capital.

The scheduled meeting time is 7 p.m. The outcome is expected to have an influence on law and order in both states, particularly in the border region. The Karnataka police have made extensive security arrangements in the Belagavi district in preparation for any contingency.

It would also have a direct impact on the Karnataka state assembly elections due to take place in less than four months.

The Karnataka Congress unit has accused the BJP of fabricating the border dispute unnecessarily in order to manipulate voters' emotions during election season.

Chief Minister Bommai added, "We will convey our position on the issue openly. We have already provided Amit Shah with information regarding the State Reorganization Act, pending Supreme Court cases, and others. Additionally, the home secretary will be briefed on the matter."

In the meantime, NCP's Rohit Pawar visited Belagavi, toured numerous locations, and met with members of Maharashtra Ekikarana Samithi (MES). Kannada organisations have criticised his visit to Belagavi without official notification.

The grandnephew of Sharad Pawar, Rohit Pawar, visited Hindalga, where nine people were killed by police firing in 1986, as well as the home of MES Belagavi President Deepak Dalvi.

Ashok Chandargi, the president of the Belagavi Karnataka Association Organizations Committee, criticised Rohit Pawar for lowering his dignity by entering Belagavi like a robber.

(Inputs from Agencies)