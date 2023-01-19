Book Release And Panel Discussion In PU Chandigarh

Chandigarh (The Hawk): Shabad Vichar Manch-A Talk show-cum-Seminar on the title ‘Dialogue on the Slavery of Indian Mind’ was organized by the Department of Guru Nanak Sikh Studies, Panjab University Chandigarh in offline and online mode.

Program was started with the book release of ‘Ghulaminama’ penned by Kirpal Singh Punni a British-Punjabi poet. The book depicts migrant conditions, struggles and different horizons of Indian Diaspora in the west and its slave state of mind

In his welcome address, Prof. Gurpal Singh Sandhu, Academic Incharge of the department said the slavery has historical aspects. Slavery has various kinds like physical, mental, religious and political etc. He said that Slavery is phenomenon which associated with the human existence. Dr. Praveen, Assistant Professor of Punjabi, USOL, P.U. Chandigarh put the central idea of the book before the audience. He said slavery is a state of mind of individual or a group. Slavery is as old as humanity. He analogous slave life of a man with sea shell as sea shell is discreet and separate from the sea. Dr. Sukhwinder Singh, Assistant Professor of GNSS, PU Chd said that Slavery is universal phenomenon founds across all the societies, ethnics and nationalities. Slavery comes by many ways and methods like education, food culture, thinking behavior, dressing, cinema etc.

Kirpal Singh Punni, the poet, presented the crux of the book. He said that Slavery as oldest as before history. Indian mindset is trying to liberate himself from the slave mentality and Slavery culture. He recited many poems from the collection.

In his presidential address Prof. Sarabjit Singh, Head, School of Punjabi Studies, P.U Chandigarh said that this book is not to be treated in a minor sense. It should be taken in wider and global perspective, because poem is not mere lines in rhythm but a narrative or voice or appeal to general audience. Book is written for a global perspective. Slavery is a historical, mental, geographical, social and political phenomenon.