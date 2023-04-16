Body Of Atiq Ahmed's Son Being Brought At His Prayagraj Residence

Prayagraj: Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed's son Asad's body is being brought to Atiq's residence in Prayagraj, from where it will be taken to a graveyard for performing the last rites.

Asad's maternal grandfather Hamid Ali told ANI that all the arrangements have been done at the house. Asad's body will be taken to the graveyard where his relatives will also be present.

Earlier, two ambulances and an Uttar Pradesh police van were seen taking the bodies to the mortuary in Prayagraj.

On Saturday, Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were brought to Dhoomganj police station in Prayagraj. Atiq Ahmed's son Asad and his aide Ghulam wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case, were killed in an encounter with UP Special Task Force in Jhansi on Thursday.

As per the police, a plan was foiled to help the jailed gangster Atiq to escape. State's Special Director General (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar revealed that teams of civil police and special forces were deployed following the intelligence inputs that Asad was planning to free his father Atiq by attacking a police convoy midway as the gangster turned politician was being brought in Uttar Pradesh for hearing.

"We had information that to help the accused Atiq and Ashraf escape there could be an attack on the police convoy bringing them back to UP in the case (Umesh Pal murder case). In view of this information, teams of civil police and special forces were deployed," said Prashant Kumar.

Revealing further as to how the encounter took place, he said that based on the information, two teams were deployed and Asad was intercepted, while he was on a bike along with his aide Ghulam.

"Action was taken on the basis of information and at around 12:30 and 1 pm the duo were killed in a retaliatory firing," Kumar said, adding that the Special Task Force conducted the entire operation. Each of the accused killed carried a reward of five lakh rupees. The police said that foreign-made weapons were recovered. Atiq Ahmed and his family came under the scanner in the Umesh Pal murder case. Atiq, who has over 100 cases against him over the last 43 years, has been convicted in the same case. Umesh Pal, a key witness to the murder of Bahujan Samaj Party leader Raju Pal and one of his two armed security escorts was shot dead in Prayagraj's Sulem Saray area on February 24. Several rounds were fired and bombs were hurled at Umesh and his gunners.

