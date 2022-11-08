Block Level Athletics Competition Concludes

Dineshpur (The Hawk): The ongoing three-day block level open athletics competition at Khudiram Bose Stadium concluded with long jump and high jump. The ongoing three-day block level athletics competition in the city has come to an end. As the chief guest, Block Education Officer Bhaskar Anand Pandey and other guests felicitated the children who performed better in the competition with medals and prizes. Earlier in the 14-year-old boy's long jump, my first place was Deep Rai of GIC Dineshpur and second was Bhavesh Kumar of Gularbhoj of AN. On the other hand, Ankita Bahuguna of Gular Bhoj stood first, Azim Premji Dineshpur's Achal stood second and Azim Premji's Mehak Sarkar stood third. Apart from this, Jagdishpur won first place in high jump, Holy Jagdishpur got second place and in girls category, Suhani Gular Bhoj stood first and Aanchal Gular Bhoj stood second. In the same sequence, in the 17-year-old high jump, Vansh from Gularbhoj ANK stood first, Vikas of Dineshpur stood second, and in the girls category, Ujga of Government Girls Inter College, GIC Gadarpur bagged the first position. Apart from this, in the 17-year-old long jump, Shiva Yadav stood first, Gaurav Pandey, second, Bandana Gadarpur stood first in the girls' category, Doli Gadarpur stood second. Apart from this, competitions for 19-year-old long jump and high jump were also organized. In which Kumar Vijay, Bhumika Harshit Danu Kajal stood first, while Harshit Danu and Kumar Vijay got second position. Earlier, while addressing the athletics competition, Chief Guest Pandey said that along with studies, in today's era, children should also participate in sports. Due to which the body remains healthy. On this occasion, Block Editor Brijesh Kumar, Santosh Tamta, Dharamvir Singh, Manoj Pandey, Sandeep Kumar, Shailendra Bhushan Pandey, Shambhu Dutt Joshi, Minati Rani, Radha Rani, Lata Saini, Surendra Singh Mehta etc.