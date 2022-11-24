Bihar lady receives triple talaq over the phone; complaint filed

Patna (The Hawk): A woman in the Rohtas region of Bihar said that her husband gave her the "triple talaq" over the phone.

In order to seek redress in this situation, the victim, Tarannum, filed a complaint with the Rohtas women's police station.

If found guilty of giving triple talaq, the accused might spend up to three years in prison under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act.

"My spouse lives in Ranchi and is wed to a different woman. I didn't know about it. When some of my relatives visited Neel Kothi neighbourhood in Dehri town, Rohtas district, they questioned me about why I did not protest my husband Shoyab's behaviour. Shoyab assaulted me and three times uttered the word talaq when I phoned him to inquire. He terminated the phone and told me to leave his Rohtas home "said Tarannum.

"On May 30, 2014, Shoyab and I were wed. He drove me to Ranchi, but he treated me horribly the entire time. He used to let other girls into the house while making me spend hours outside. I remained there for ten days before going back to Rohtas. When I told Shoyab's mother about his immoral behaviour, she acknowledged that she was aware of it and anticipated that I would reorient him "said Tarannum.

"In the beginning of our marriage, Shoyab also requested money, and my parents also gave it to him. My parents refused to give the money as his demands grew daily "She spoke.

"I now have a daughter who is five years old. The future is uncertain "said Tarranum.

Laxmi Patel, SHO of the Rohtas women's police station, stated: "An application has been received, and a FIR has been filed. The inquiry is ongoing, and actions are being taken to find the accused."

(Inputs from Agencies)