Bihar govt engineer held for threatening to blow up Rashtrapati Bhavan, 7 other sites

Patna: Bihar's Irrigation Department's Assistant Engineer was arrested in Gaya on Tuesday after he allegedly threatened to use drones to blow up the Rashtrapati Bhavan, the PM's office, the Gaya and Varanasi airports, and other key locations.

According to Gaya SSP Aashish Bharti, the accused Vineet Kumar sent a letter about 10 days ago in an attempt to frame three people.

"Vineet Kumar, who was posted in Sheikhpura in the Irrigation Department, had some personal enmity with three persons. Accordingly, he wrote a letter and mentioned the name of the three persons, including a doctor and a teacher, and posted it to the Director of Varanasi airport," he said.

"He had mentioned that the drone attack would take place on the day of Holi on March 8. He was arrested from Beldari Tola under Civil Lines police station in Gaya. We have also seized the original letter from his possession. He had sent the photocopy of the letter to the director of Varanasi Airport. The accused was involved in 6 more cases as well," the SSP added.—Inputs from Agencies