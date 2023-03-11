Biden names two Indian-Americans to Trade Policy and Negotiations Advisory Committee

Washington: US President Joe Biden appointed two Indian Americans to the Advisory Committee for Trade Policy and Negotiations on Friday: Revathi Advaithi, CEO of Flex, and Manish Bapna, CEO of the Natural Resources Defence Council.

On Friday, Biden announced that he will be appointing 14 individuals to the Advisory Committee. This group advises the United States Trade Representative on areas related to the creation, execution, and management of US trade policy.

The White House stated that these include the goals and bargaining positions of the United States before entering into trade agreements, the effects of implementing trade agreements, issues related to the operation of any trade agreement after it has been entered into, and any other issues that may arise in connection with the creation, implementation, and administration of United States trade policy.—Inputs from Agencies