Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck to visit India April 3–5

New Delhi: Starting on Monday, Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck will spend three days in India with the goal of strengthening the already strong ties between the two countries.

Both President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet with the King.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) of Bhutan has announced that on this tour, King Jigme Wangchuck would be joined by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and External Trade of Bhutan, Tandi Dorji, and other high-ranking officials of the Royal Government of Bhutan.—Inputs from Agencies