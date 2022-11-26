Bhediya, starring Varun and Kriti, earns Rs 12 crore on its opening day internationally

Mumbai (The Hawk): According to movie critic Taran Adarsh, the first day of box office sales for the Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon film "Bhediya" were far below expectations. He noted that the monster comedy reported higher capacity for the evening/night presentations.

The movie, which debuted on November 25, made Rs 7.48 crore on day one (Friday) at the Indian box office. According to the analyst, the movie is increasing on Saturday.

According to the film's producers, "Bhediya" made Rs 12 crore at the box office on its first day worldwide, according to IANS. "Creature Comedy #Bhediya opened to 12.06 crores gross worldwide box office on Friday, Day One," the producers wrote in a statement.

According to the filmmakers quoted by IANS, "The film surged significantly by Friday evening, indicating a remarkable upward trend with Saturday morning shows already showing average 45 per cent rise over Friday morning."

Story of Bhediya

The setting for the movie "Bhediya" is Arunachal Pradesh. When a wolf bites a young guy named Bhaskar in the wilderness, he begins to change into a werewolf. Along with his companions, he searches for solutions to solve a problem and unravel a long-standing mystery.

Cast of Bhediya

Amar Kaushik is the director of the movie. The movie also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Abhishek Banerjee, and Saurabh Shukla in addition to Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon.

