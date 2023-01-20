Bharat Jodo Yatra begins J-K leg; Sanjay Raut, PVC awardee Bana Singh join march

Kathua (J-K): Sanjay Raut of the Shiv Sena (UBT) and Capt (ret) Bana Singh, who awarded the Param Vir Chakra, were among the people who joined Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on the Bharat Jodo Yatra, which started its Jammu and Kashmir leg from this border district on Thursday.

Due to the rainy start to the day, Gandhi wore a black raincoat over his now trademark white T-shirt for the yatra, but he took it off with some improvement in the weather after walking for over two hours from Hatli Morh towards Chadwal, a 21-kilometer stretch along the Jammu-Pathankot highway that was virtually sealed as part of the tight security measures.

The march, which began in Kanyakumari on September 7 and is expected to culminate in Srinagar on January 30, entered Jammu and Kashmir from Punjab on Thursday evening.—Inputs from Agencies