Bengaluru woman dies after taking an abortion pill

Bengaluru (The Hawk): After taking an abortion pill purchased over-the-counter in the city, a 33-year-old lady passed away from complications, according to authorities on Wednesday.

Preethi Kushwah, a mother of an 11-month-old child who worked for a reputable e-commerce business, was identified as the deceased. Her husband was employed by a private company.

Police claim that on December 10, the couple went in for a checkup and discovered they were expecting a child. She made the decision to terminate the pregnancy because the first child is still a baby.

She then requested that he buy her abortion medication, but he declined. Preethi got the pill on Monday night while he went out for a stroll.

Later, she had significant bleeding and cried out in agony. She declined to go to the hospital despite her husband's insistence.

She abruptly lost consciousness on Tuesday, and her brother and husband took her to the hospital, where the medical staff pronounced her dead.

According to police, early inquiries have not turned up any evidence of wrongdoing.

In a police statement, the deceased's brother reportedly claimed that Preethi had issues after using abortion drugs.

Investigations are ongoing on a case of an unnatural death.

