Bengali small magazines have their first organised platform

Kolkata (The Hawk): On Friday, the Bengali small magazine market, which is regarded as the birthplace of some literary giants from West Bengal, received its first formal presentation and marketing platform.

On Friday, the venerable Oxford Bookstores in the city opened its "Bengali Little Magazine Corner," where small magazine publishers can display their works and market and sell their goods online.

On the opening day of the eighth edition of Apeejay Bangla Sahitya Utsob (ABSU), the nation's first Bengali literature festival, the small magazine section was opened by renowned linguist and educator Pabitra Sarkar.

Although there are almost 2,000 small magazines produced in Bengali throughout India, according to Swagat Sengupta, CEO of Oxford Bookstores and director of the ABSU, there is no organised forum for presenting them.

"Bengali small magazines have had difficulty expanding their readership while creating good literary work. That void will be greatly filled by this unique Bengali Little Magazine Corner, which will be free for the publishers. In order to reach a larger audience while maintaining a small revenue-sharing model, our online store is also thinking of selling these tiny periodicals online "Sengupta tacked on.

Speaking at the ceremony for the new office, Sarkar lamented the disappearance of certain street vendors of small periodicals in Kolkata.

"This is unquestionably a great endeavour. The literature that small magazines publish is distinctive and not frequently found in mainstream culture, and they have devoted readers. This project will benefit the little magazine community, its writers, and its readers greatly "added Sarkar.

