Bengal teacher commits suicide: WBSSC recruiting fraud

Kolkata (The Hawk): Tumparani Mondal Parua (30), a teacher in a state-run school in Nandigram, East Midnapore district of West Bengal, reportedly committed suicide because of fear that her name would be on the list of teachers being investigated in the massive teachers' recruitment fraud.

The late Sunday night recovery of her hanging body from her home.

The deceased's family members have notified the local police that a list that recently went viral contained the names of some instructors whose names were allegedly being investigated in light of the various ongoing legal proceedings in the Calcutta High Court pertaining to the teachers' recruitment. The victim's name was reportedly on the list that went viral, which devastated her mentally.

The body was sent for a post-mortem by the police, who have also opened an investigation into the incident.

According to the West Bengal School Service Commission's (WBSSC) records, Mondal Parua was chosen in 2016 to teach classes 9 and 10 in West Bengal. She began working as a Bengali teacher at the Debipur Milan Vidyapith school in Nandigram in 2019. She was a longtime resident of East Midnapore district's Burunda Village, which is under the jurisdiction of Chandipur Police Station. 2014 saw her wedding.

The victim's name appeared initially on the list of 186 names of "wrongly suggested" candidates that the WBSSC posted on its website on Thursday night, according to the locals. However, it was then discovered that her name was not on the list of "wrongly suggested," and instead, her concern about having her services terminated was brought on by the allegedly viral list.

