Benedict XVI, a former pope, passes away at 95

Vatican City: Nearly a decade after becoming the first pope to resign in six centuries, the Vatican announced on Saturday that former pope Benedict XVI had passed away at the age of 95.

I grieve to tell you that Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI passed away at 9:34 this morning in the Vatican's Mater Ecclesiae Monastery "Matteo Bruni, the Vatican's spokesman, stated in a statement.

Since his shocking resignation in February 2013, the German pope emeritus, whose birth name was Joseph Ratzinger, had been leading a tranquil life at a disused convent on the premises of the Vatican.

His condition had been deteriorating for some time, but the Vatican announced on Wednesday that it had become worse, and his successor, Pope Francis, urged Catholics all around the world to pray for him.

His passing puts an unprecedented scenario involving two "men in white" to an end "Within the confines of the little city state, Benedict and Francis had coexisted.

Although there is no set protocol for past popes, Francis is anticipated to preside over Benedict's funeral at the Vatican.

John Paul II, the last pope to pass away, was laid to rest in St. Peter's Square in 2005 before his burial mass, which was attended by a million people, including heads of state.

Benedict had nearly disappeared from the public eye, his health was said to be precarious, and the rare images that emerged of him exposing his fraily.

He became the first pope to resign from his position as leader of the Catholic church since 1415 in 2013, citing his deteriorating physical and mental health.

Although he was a great theologian, Benedict was criticised for his lack of leadership during the scandal involving clerical sexual abuse of children, which rocked the Catholic Church worldwide.

After a damning investigation for the German church accused him of personally failing to stop four predatory priests in the 1980s while archbishop of Munich, the abuse crisis clouded his final months.

He vigorously denied any misconduct, and the Vatican vigorously defended his record as the first pope to apologise for the scandals and express his personal "deep regret." "and talked to victims.

The first German pope of the modern period, Benedict was 78 years old when he succeeded the long-reigning and well-liked John Paul II in April 2005. Benedict was born on April 16, 1927, in Marktl am Inn, Bavaria.

Later, he claimed that his victory felt "like the guillotine." ".

Benedict was a conservative academic known as "God's Rottweiler," in contrast to his successor Pope Francis, a Jesuit who enjoys being around his sheep "in a prior position as the primary enforcer of doctrine.

His papacy was marred by controversy, including remarks that infuriated the Muslim world, a money-laundering scandal at the Vatican bank, and a humiliating incident when, in 2012, his butler disclosed classified documents to the media.

In spite of vowing to live "hidden from the world," "He continued to speak out on important Church matters following his resignation through books, interviews, and essays.

He voiced his opposition to allowing priests to be married in January 2020. A year prior, he attributed the clerical abuse scandals to the sexual revolution of the 1960s and a decline in Western faith.

In a March 2021 interview, he asserted that "there is only one pope," but he also conceded that some of his supporters were "fanatical" and would not accept his retirement.

(Inputs from Agencies)