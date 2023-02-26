  • Today is: Sunday, February 26, 2023
Beginning of new Congress: Mallikarjun Kharge at party's plenary session

February26/ 2023

Nava Raipur: On Sunday, the president of the Congress party, Mallikarjun Kharge, stated that the party is facing a number of obstacles, all of which it is capable of overcoming; nevertheless, what is required is unity, discipline, and determination.

Kharge, speaking at the close of the party's 85th plenary session, proclaimed the beginning of a "new Congress" and compared the event to the birth of a new nation.

"Today, we have many challenges before us, but none that the Congress cannot deal with. What is needed is unity, discipline and determination. Our strength lies in the strength of the party," he said.—Inputs from Agencies

