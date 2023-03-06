Before Women's Day, all-women artists construct mural with social message at Delhi Metro station

New Delhi: A group of female artists in Delhi collaborated in the days leading up to International Women's Day to paint a mural inside a Metro station that depicts the ways in which the public transportation system has empowered women.

On Monday, officials unveiled a painting depicting Delhi-NCR as a "City of Women," a place where women can travel without fear.

The Delhi Metro and a non-profit organisation worked together to create the mural at the Dwarka Sector 14 station with the subject "Delhi-NCR as a City of Women" in honour of International Women's Day, according to a statement released by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).—Inputs from Agencies