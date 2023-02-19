Be careful, as Shiv Sena's fate could be yours: Uddhav to political parties on EC order

Mumbai: In the heels of the Election Commission's recognition of the faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde as the actual Shiv Sena, Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray stated on Sunday that all political parties need to open their eyes and be vigilant.

As a major setback for Thackeray, whose father Bal Thackeray formed the group in 1966, the Election Commission (EC) on Friday recognised the Shinde-led section as the true Shiv Sena and ordered allotment of the 'bow and arrow' election emblem to it.

"What has happened to Shiv Sena, how we have been treated, can happen to you too. All parties should keep their eyes open and be cautious,"The following is a quote attributed to Thackeray said during a conversation with members of the North Indian origin.—Inputs from Agencies