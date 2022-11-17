Bayern Munich establishes a new World Cup record in Qatar

Berlin (The Hawk): Bayern Munich, the German champion, set a new World Cup record by supplying 17 players for the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

According to the magazine, the 17 players will compete in the colours of eight different teams. The Bavarian club has surpassed the previous record-holders, Premier League side Manchester City (2018) and South Korean Seoul Army Club (1954), both of which sent 16 players.

Apart from Spanish giant FC Barcelona, Manchester City is repeating the number this year, followed by Al-Sadd SC (Qatar/15), Manchester United (14), Real (13), Chelsea, Al-Hilal Saudi FC (both 12), and PSG, Juventus, Tottenham, Atletico, Ajax, and Dortmund (all 11).

According to Xinhua, seven Bayern Munich players compete for Germany, four for France, and one each for Canada, Morocco, Croatia, the Netherlands, Cameroon, and Senegal.

In the German team, Manuel Neuer, Joshua Kimmich, Thomas Muller, Leon Goretzka, Serge Gnabry, Leroy Sane, and Jamal Musiala form the so-called Bayern block.

France's defending champions are Benjamin Pavard, Dayot Upamecano, Lucas Hernandez, and Kingsley Coman.

Bayern's contribution is completed by Alphonso Davis, Nouassir Mazraoui, Josip Stanisic, Matthijs de Light, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, and Sadio Mane.

