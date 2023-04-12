  • Today is: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
India

Bathinda military station shooting kills 4 soldiers

April12/ 2023

Bathinda/New Delhi : On the morning of March 13th, four Army jawans were killed in an attack on a military station in the city of Bathinda, Punjab. Two guys were seen at the scene of the attack, armed with a rifle and an axe.

The four service members, all in their mid-20s, were awoken by gunfire at 4:30 am while they slept in their barracks close to the artillery unit's officers' mess.

According to "the information we have gathered so far," it is "clear that it is not a terrorist act," as one senior police officer put it.—Inputs fromAgencies

