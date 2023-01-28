Baseless: BJP on Congress' allegations of security lapse during Bharat Jodo Yatra in J-K

New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi said that there was no security at all during his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kashmir. The BJP called this claim "baseless" on Friday and said it was part of the "petty and cheap" politics of the Congress.

According to BJP spokesman Gaurav Bhatia, Rahul Gandhi has made a habit of making false accusations.

Since there was no security lapse, he told reporters that it was evident that Gandhi and his party were making up their accusations in order to keep the yatra in the news.—Inputs from Agencies