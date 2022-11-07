Barcelona defender Pique has announced his retirement in La Liga

Madrid, Spain (The Hawk): On Thursday, Gerard Pique, a defender for Barcelona and a former Spain international, announced his retirement from club football.

"This Saturday will be my last game at Camp Nou," Pique announced on social media.

"This stage of my life must come to an end at this time. I have always stated that there will be no other clubs after Barcelona, and that is exactly what will happen, according to Pique.

Pique will play against Almeria on Saturday for the final time at Camp Nou, according to Xinhua.

Pique, a three-time Champions League champion with the Spanish team, has appeared in 615 games and scored 52 goals with Barcelona.

The 35-year-old also assisted Barcelona in winning seven Copa del Rey trophies and eight Spanish league wins in addition to the Champions League victories.

Having played for Spain in the past, he assisted his nation in winning the 2010 World Cup and the 2012 European Championship.

(Inputs from Agencies)