Bangladeshi guy detained in UP without passport

Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh (The Hawk): Afsar Ali, an 80-year-old Bangladeshi national living illegally in the city, was apprehended by the Firozabad police.

The man, a citizen of Bangladesh's Naogaon district, was discovered by the police outside the Firozabad railway station, according to Superintendent of Police (SP) city Sarvesh Kumar Mishra.

He claimed that in order to pray at the shrine, he had missed the train to Ajmer.

The SP said that he was unable to present his Bangladeshi passport.

He is the subject of a case under the Foreigners' Act and IPC.

"We are making an effort to reach his relatives. Security agencies have been given case specifics, "said the SP.

