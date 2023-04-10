Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee President Inspects Reconstruction Works, Reviews Travel Arrangements For Devotees

Badrinath: Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) President Ajendra Ajay visited Badrinath temple on Sunday along with officials of various departments today and inspected the ongoing reconstruction works and reviewed the travel arrangements

The President and the officials inspected the ongoing reconstruction works and reviewed the travel arrangements. He also instructed the officers to speed up the work.

BKTC President Ajendra Ajay said, "The date of opening of the doors is near. On April 27, the doors of Lord Badri Vishal will be opened for devotees. Therefore, various works should be expedited. The devotees should not face any kind of inconvenience due to the construction works."

He further added that due to the reconstruction work, the devotees will have to reach the temple through a new footpath this time. "The new pedestrian route should be organized in a time-bound manner so that the passengers do not face any kind of inconvenience", he said.

He also inspected the demolished buildings and shops near the temple premises.

"The personnel associated with the worship system of the temple should not face any residential problem, for these pre-fabricated rooms should be constructed near the temple as an immediate arrangement", he added.

He also directed the officials to dispose of the debris of the demolished VIP guest house of BKTC near the temple at the earliest and to construct a railing on the temple path near it.

Ajay said that after the demolition of the VIP guest house, the construction of the pre-fabricated room being constructed for a quick rest of the distinguished dignitaries coming during the yatra this year should be completed at the earliest.

He also asked to remove the debris and stones located in the Brahma Kapal complex as soon as possible and make the complex neat and clean, so that there would be no difficulty for the devotees arriving for Pind Daan etc. The construction work of the shoe stand being done should be started immediately, he added.

Ajay directed the officers to fix contracts and rent as per rules with BKTC's Dharamshalas and lands acquired and rehabilitation of pilgrimage priests and affected people.

The doors of Kedarnath Dham will open on April 25 and Badrinath Dham on April 27. The Chardham Yatra in Uttarakhand is one of the most popular Hindu pilgrimages in India. This pilgrimage is a tour of four holy sites - Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri - nestled high up in the Himalayas. —ANI