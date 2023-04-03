Bad weather after noon, snowfall in Kedarnath, chances of rain and hailstorm in many areas.

There is a possibility of snowfall at places above 3,000 altitude.

Uttarakhand News (The Hawk - Chirag Kaul): There is a possibility of snowfall at places above 3,000 altitude. There is also a possibility of lightning and hailstorm with thunder at some places.

After midday, the weather changed in Uttarakhand and snowfall started in the hilly areas. In Kedarnath Dham, snow is falling intermittently till evening. The cleaning of the walkway from snow was greatly hampered by the inclement weather. In contrast, the strong rain storms and thunder were recorded in the lowland areas. There has been snowfall in the Kedarnath area for the past 19 days, and as a result, there is now between three and three and a quarter feet of fresh snow accumulated from Lincholi to Kedarnath.

Chances of rain, snow and hailstrom

In the hilly parts of Uttarakhand, today's forecast calls for a chance of light rain, snowfall, and hailstorm. The sky will be partially cloudy, but otherwise clear, in Dehradun today. The director of the Meteorological Department, Vikram Singh, has predicted that some areas in Uttarakhand could have very light rain, thunder, and snow today.