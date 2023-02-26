Soumitra Bose

New Delhi (The Hawk): Back To Ol' Times: On road, Congresspeople of all hues from all through the country rising above all petty "differences", "squabbles", "factionalism", "groupism", "disparagements", "slicking", "back biting", "appeasements", "muscle display", "spying", "denigration", "egoism", "superciliousness" et al. All these systematically remaining, percolating insidiously in the Congress for more than 6-7 decades has only resulted in the party "today" at its lowest ebb in terms of "missing Congressism" in the whole country making way for numerous narrowly partisan, miniscule sectarian, casteist, communal, etc self-serving political combines or parties that if all are only exhibiting India to be more-n-more "widely split" easily prone to "many Indias", point out many Congress entities in Naya Raipur, Chhatti-sgarh, wherein currently the party's steering committee is seriously confabulating to take Congress back to "then" when Congress truly was "for all Indians, by all Indians, of all Indians 24x7x365", reveal insiders. To a very great extent, the "goal" will be achieved in the ensuing imminent days and it will intensify intently as days go by, thanks to the masses' re-realisation of the relevance of the Congress-for-all-in-the-country-now-and-hereafter: Thus, back to ol' times.