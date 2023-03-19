BRS govt should work with Union to build Telangana mega textile park: Reddy

Hyderabad: On Sunday, Federal Minister G Kishan Reddy urged the governing BRS government to fully cooperate with the Centre in constructing the 'PM MITRA' mega textile park in Telangana, and he asked for the help of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in doing so.

On March 17, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that 'PM MITRA' mega textile parks will be established in the Indian states of Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh. He claimed that these parks would bring in billions of dollars in investment and generate tens of thousands of new jobs.

According to Kishan Reddy, the selection of Telangana for the establishment of the mega textile park will greatly contribute to the development of the state and textile workers.—Inputs from Agencies