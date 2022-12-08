BJP wins, SP admits defeat in Rampur by-election

Rampur, Uttar Pradesh (The Hawk): The Samajwadi Party acknowledged loss in the byelection for the Rampur Assembly seat before the counting was finished and the results could be made public, while the BJP declared victory.

According to BJP candidate Akash Saxena, he would work to establish Rampur into an economic powerhouse. After 50 years of enslavement, he claimed Rampur had freed itself and voted for the BJP.

Asim Raza, a candidate for the SP, said that there was no election because 2.25 lakh individuals were denied the opportunity to cast a ballot.

"This election was conducted by and the vote was cast by the police. This is not a vote, "He added as he and his followers left.

Up until the 21st round, Asim Raza had been in the lead, but suddenly the trend shifted and the BJP took the lead.

(Inputs from Agencies)