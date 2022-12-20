BJP wants Delhi government to issue pollution white paper

New Delhi (The Hawk): On Tuesday, the Delhi BJP sought a white paper on the current scenario while criticising the Arvind Kejriwal administration for the high levels of pollution in the nation's capital.

The Chief Minister's "tall claims of cleaning Delhi's air and controlling pollution have fallen flat," according to Virendra Sachdeva, working president of the Delhi BJP, as the national capital has been experiencing an air emergency for the past two days with AQI levels over 400, crossing the "severe" line.

"We had winds and consistent sunshine for more than three weeks, which helped the pollution problem in Delhi a little. However, with the temperature dropping and no sunshine or wind for the previous 48 hours, it has gotten worse. People, particularly children and the elderly, are having breathing problems as a result of the climate change "said he.

According to Sachdeva, Delhi's roads are broken or dug up all across the city "due to criminal callousness of the Public Works Department," in addition to the city's environmental problems.

He claimed that the use of smog towers and smog cannons by the Kejriwal administration has proven to be both an eyewash and a source of corruption.

(Inputs from Agencies)