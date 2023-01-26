  • Today is: Thursday, January 26, 2023
India

BJP top brass meets to finalise candidates for Tripura polls

The Hawk
January26/ 2023

New Delhi: Members of the BJP's top leadership, including party chief J P Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and others, gathered here on Thursday to finalise their slate of candidates for the upcoming Tripura assembly elections.

Chief Minister Manik Saha of Tripura, BJP state incharge Mahesh Sharma, and Rajya Sabha MP Biplab Deb were also present.

There was a meeting of the BJP's Tripura unit core group at the residence of party leader and northeast incharge Sambit Patra earlier in the day.—Inputs from Agencies 

