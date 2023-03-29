BJP to retain power in Karnataka with huge majority: Federal minister Mansukh Mandaviya

New Delhi: Union Health Minister and BJP co-incharge for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections Mansukh Mandaviya expressed optimism on Wednesday that the saffron party would win a resounding majority in the upcoming elections and build a "double-engine administration again" in the southern state.

At News 18's "Rising India Summit," Mandaviya said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will personally help the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) win in Karnataka.

The Union minister has recently made several trips to Karnataka, and he claims that during these trips he has seen that the people of the state have immense faith and respect for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and that the BJP workers on the ground are working quickly to convert this respect and faith into votes.—Inputs from Agencies