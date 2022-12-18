BJP says that those who oppose UCC are opposed to Ambedkar's ideals

New Delhi (The Hawk): The BJP has said that parties and persons who oppose the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) are opposed to Bhimrao Ambedkar's ideas, because the UCC is fundamental to the unity and integrity of the nation.

The attitude of the BJP makes it quite clear that the federal government would take significant action in the coming days. It is also believed that the UCC will be a major topic in the Lok Sabha elections of 2024.

In an exclusive interview with IANS, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) ideologue and BJP Rajya Sabha MP Rakesh Sinha stated that the UCC was discussed in the Constituent Assembly during the making of the Constitution, and that it was added to the Directive Principles of State Policy by the framers of the Constitution themselves.

Sinha challenged the Opposition parties to identify a liberal democracy in Europe where the UCC legislation is not applicable.

The BJP representative stated that UCC is necessary for the unity and integrity of the country, as well as the dignity and rights of women, and that "it is already too late."

Jansangh and BJP have prioritised the implementation of UCC in the country from the outset. Even in its electoral platform, the BJP promised to adopt this policy.

In its campaign for the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, the BJP vowed that, upon assuming the state government, it will take efforts toward adopting the UCC and guarantee that the UCC Committee's recommendations are completely implemented. In this regard, the BJP-led government in Uttarakhand has already formed a committee.

Recently, during the ongoing winter session of the Parliament, top BJP leader and Rajya Sabha member Kirodi Lal Meena introduced a Private Member Bill titled "The Uniform Civil Code in India Bill-2020" in the Upper House, despite strong opposition.

Kirodi Lal Meena told IANS that he introduced the measure with his party's approval in the Rajya Sabha (BJP).

He also stated that the measure's submission as a private member's bill can be viewed as a litmus test, and that the government can commit to raise this law up to its level throughout the discussion on this topic.

The BJP's platform has always featured three essential basic issues: the removal of Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir, the construction of a big Ram temple in Ayodhya, and the application of the UCC legislation in the nation.

Only one of these three fundamental agendas, the Uniform Civil Code, remains to be implemented, thus it is speculated that the BJP government will soon take significant moves toward fulfilling this pledge on a national scale.

