BJP says irresponsible Opposition wilfully stalling Parliament, Congress hits back

New Delhi: On Tuesday, the BJP claimed that the Opposition was deliberately delaying Parliament by spreading "irresponsible" comments and "unfounded" claims in an effort to mislead the country and distract from the widespread praise for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

Government ministers Piyush Goyal and Pralhad Joshi blamed the opposition parties for continually "insulting" Dhankhar after all-party discussions arranged by Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla yielded no progress to overcome the deadlock in Parliament.

The Congress fired back at the BJP, pointing out that Rajya Sabha House Leader Goyal had MPs from the ruling party silence the House's opposition leader, Kharge, twice despite the Chairman's permission.—Inputs from Agencies