BJP promoting actors who sing vulgar songs in Bhojpuri, says RJD leader

Patna: RJD MLC Sunil Singh has accused the BJP of supporting the actors who sing the filthy Bhojpuri songs on loudspeakers, while the Bihar Police have begun cracking down on those who play them.

Sunil Singh, who is very close to the Lalu Prasad Yadav family, made the point in the Legislative Council that Bhojpuri is a very pleasant language.

"Over 6 crore people in the country speak Bhojpuri language and overall 25 crore across the world. Many countries like Mauritius, Fiji and West Indies have Bhojpuri as a dominant language but here in our country, people are making vulgar songs. Interestingly, actors like Ravi Kishan, Manoj Tiwari and Dinesh Lal Yadav alias Nirahua sang many vulgar Bhojpuri songs and the BJP gave them tickets for the Lok Sabha. They are representing Gorakhpur, North East Delhi and Azamgarh Lok Sabha constituency," Singh said.

After Singh's remark, BJP MLC Nawal Kishore Yadav raised an objection, alleging that Singh is using his right to free speech during Question Hour. He suggested that instead of wasting the family's time, he could ask questions.

After the objection was made, the presiding officer cut off the RJD leader and told him he may only pose a question.

Interacting with media persons outside the legislature later, Singh said: "The youths of Bhojpuri origin follow those actors and if the latter produce vulgarity, then how could we expect good behaviour from our youths."

To prevent offensive lyrics from being released into the public sphere, Singh in the house has also called for the establishment of a censor board for Bhojpuri music and film.—Inputs from Agencies