BJP fomenting hate against Dalits, tribals, women, and minorities: Former Cong leader Sonia Gandhi

Nava Raipur (Chhattisgarh): Former Congress leader Sonia Gandhi harshly criticised the BJP government on Saturday, accusing it of "fueling the fire of intolerance" and "viciously targeting minorities, women, Dalits, and tribals."

Workers for the Congress were encouraged to go out to the public and take a stand against the current regime.

Gandhi, speaking during the party's 85th plenary session, indirectly criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the scandal surrounding industrialist Gautam Adani's business empire.—Inputs from Agencies