BJP criticises Cong for abusing PM Modi

New Delhi (The Hawk): The Congress has come under fire from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for mistreating Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Sambit Patra, the party's national spokesperson, took aim at the Congress on Saturday, claiming that the party's leaders have abused Modi for a century.

Patra remarked during a news conference: "Every day, you can see on TV how the senior leaders of the Congress party continuously refer to PM Modi in derogatory terms. The Congress has positioned itself as a party of abusers in this circumstance. Congress officials referred to Modi ji as "lowly," "Yamraj," and other things. Congress leaders have now committed 100 offences in this fashion. It illustrates how they think."

"A Karnataka-based Congressman referred to Modi ji as "Bhasmasur." Similar is how Mallikarjun Kharge recently referred to Modi ji as "Ravan." In fact, Sonia Gandhi referred to Modi as a "Merchant of Death." "said he.

"We urge upon the people of Gujarat and the country to reject such Congress party in a democratic way by adopting the cycle of democracy," Sambit continued, urging the populace.

Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister of Delhi, was condemned, he said: "Arvind Kejriwal similarly tries to transform a lie into the truth. A few days ago, Kejriwal claimed that Manish Sisodia had a clean record and that the Excise policy fraud was not real, but he would not be protected."

He further noted, "Numerous suspects in this case, including Manish Sisodia, have switched mobile phones numerous times. You can infer from this whether the average person switches phones so frequently."

The national spokesperson for the BJP said, "Manish Sisodia, a former minister of Delhi, destroyed a significant amount of digital evidence, and 36 other suspects in the Delhi liquor scam, including him, destroyed 170 mobile phones. Following the CBI's FIR against him, Manish Sisodia switched out four cell phones in a single day and 14 in two to three months. To erase digital evidence, he might have sought advice from Delhi chief minister Kejriwal, AAP leader Vijay Nair, liquor scam suspect Amit Arora, and Sunny Marwah. Investigations into Sisodia's involvement in the Excise Policy Scam are ongoing, and nobody can help him."

