BJP chairman in Bihar claims the state government is functioning thanks to PFI funding

Patna (The Hawk): On Thursday, Sanjay Jaiswal, the president of the Bihar BJP, took aim at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, alleging that the Popular Front of India is assisting the grand alliance administration.

"PFI was used to assist in the formation of the Bihar administration. RJD voters who have ties to PFI are also PFI sympathisers, and JD-U officials who have ties to PFI are RJD voters. This is the reason a beheading threat (known as "Sar Tan Se Juda") was made to a chemistry professor at Lalit Narayan Mithila University (LNMU) in Darbhanga in a letter written by a man by the name of Alam Parvez. However, the BJP will not permit such a thing, according to Jaiswal.

"The Bihar government should give the professor full protection and detain the suspect right away. This incident occurred as a result of the deteriorating law and order situation in Bihar, according to Jaiswal.

Prem Mohan Mishra, a professor and the head of the chemistry department at LNMU, received a letter on Wednesday threatening to behead him and his entire family if he does not finish the work allocated to him.

"We denounce the abusive letter that was issued to professor Mishra. Will the events that occurred in Rajasthan and Maharashtra occur again in Bihar? Nikhil Anand, a BJP spokesperson for Bihar, urged the state government to give the professor security and to apprehend those responsible right away.

(Inputs from Agencies)